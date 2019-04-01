A criminologist of the National Police inspects the charred remains of the bus of the company Sajy Bus that caught fire in the bus terminal of Fiori, located in the district of San Martin de Porres, in Lima, Peru, 31 March 2019. EFE-EPA/Geraldo Caso

Firefighters and members of the National Police inspect the charred remains of the bus of the company Sajy Bus that caught fire in the bus terminal of Fiori, located in the district of San Martin de Porres, in Lima, Peru, 31 March 2019. EPA- EFE/Geraldo Caso

Firefighters and members of the National Police inspect the charred remains of the bus of the company Sajy Bus that caught fire in the bus terminal of Fiori, located in the district of San Martin de Porres, in Lima, Peru, 31 March 2019. EPA-EFE/Geraldo Caso

Seventeen people were killed when a bus scheduled to travel to the northern city of Chiclayo caught fire in Lima, the Peruvian Attorney General's Office said Monday.

Police said that seven survivors were being treated at nearby medical centers.