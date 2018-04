First responders tending to injured of a fire in Medellin, Colombia, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

At least 17 people were injured Tuesday in a blaze that ripped through a paint warehouse in this northwestern Colombian city, authorities said.

According to the city government's chief of staff, Santiago Gomez Barrera, the injured include 14 firefighters and the municipal director of risk management, Camilo Zapata.