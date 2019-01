People look on fireworks during New Year's 2019 celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan, Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A view of the last sunset of 2018 on New Year's Eve, in Karachi, Pakistan, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

People look on fireworks during New Year's 2019 celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan, Jan.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A view of the last sunset of 2018 on New Year's Eve, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWER

At least 17 people were injured due to aerial firing during New Year celebrations in Pakistan's biggest city of Karachi, an official said on Tuesday.

"Some were injured in firing which was happening in front of them and some were injured with bullets coming from far away," Mohammed Shakeel, an official at the Karachi police control room, told EFE.