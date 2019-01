Afghan journalists light candles at the place where 24 people including nine journalists were killed, marking World Press Freedom Day in Kabul, May.3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

At least 17 journalists were killed and over 100 cases of violence against media workers reported in Afghanistan in 2018, one of the bloodiest years for the press in the war-torn country, a media watchdog said on Thursday.

Afghan Journalists Safety Committee in its annual report released in Kabul said the number of slain journalists was fewer than in 2017, when 20 deaths marked the deadliest year for media persons since the nonprofit started tracking these incidents in 2013.