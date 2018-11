Photo provided by Spain's Guardia Civil showing officers guarding the body of one of the illegal migrants who drowned when their small boat foundered off the coast of Melilla, Spain, on Nov. 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/Guardia Civil

Photo provided by Spain's Guardia Civil showing the small boat that was carrying illegal migrants when it foundered off the coast of Melilla, Spain, on Nov. 5, 2018, killing 13. EFE-EPA/Guardia Civil

Members of Spain's Guardia Civil search along the Caños de Meca beach in Cadiz province looking for migrants who were trying to reach the Spanish coast on Nov. 5, 2018, but whose boat foundered offshore. EFE-EPA/Isabel Laguna

Seventeen migrants died Monday trying to reach Spain's southern coast on board two boats near the Strait of Gibraltar, Spanish authorities said.

Spain's Maritime Rescue Service was able to rescue 80 immigrants from the two vessels, which were heading toward the Spanish coast.