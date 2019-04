Nazir Khan Pathan, a witness in the 2002 massacre of Muslims in India’s western state of Gujarat, poses during an interview with EFE on Apr.19, 2019. EFE/Noemí Jabois

Shakeela Bano, a witness who lost her family in the 2002 massacre of Muslims in India’s western state of Gujarat, poses during an interview with EFE on Apr.19, 2019. EFE/Noemí Jabois

Shakeela Bano’s family was charred to death in front of her eyes by a blood-thirsty mob of Hindus during the infamous anti-Muslim 2002 Gujarat riots in the western state of India then governed by Narendra Modi, the country’s current Prime Minister.

Modi, a favorite to win second term in office in staggered Indian polls ending May 19, was the chief minister of Gujarat when the orgy of religious violence gripped the state in which over 1,000, mostly Muslims, were slaughtered.