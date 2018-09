A view on a board with names of Genocide victims at the Kigali Genocide memorial in Kigali, Rwanda, Aug. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/AHMED JALLANZO

The bodies of over 18,000 victims of the 1994 Rwandan genocide have been exhumed from mass graves over the last five months, the genocide survivors' association Ibuka told EFE on Wednesday.

Ibuka official Theogene Kabagambire said the search and exhumation process for mass graves was launched on Apr. 11, after a defendant accused of participating in the genocide revealed information about the burial sites.