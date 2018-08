View of a Utair Mi-8 helicopter of the kind that crashed Saturday killing all 18 people aboard in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk region. EFE-EPA/Heli.Utair.RU

All 18 people aboard an Mi-8 helicopter carrying oil workers in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk region died Saturday when the aircraft crashed, Russian authorities reported.

The helicopter, with three crew members and 15 passengers aboard, crashed beside an oil installation at some 180 kilometers (110 miles) from the town of Igarka, according to preliminary data from the regional department of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.