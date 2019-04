Photo dated March 27, 2019, (and made available April 21, 2019) by the MINUSMA United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali showing peacekeeping troops on patrol EFE/ Minusma Handout / Editorial Use Only / No Sales

A handout photo made available by MINUSMA, a United Nations peacekeeping force in Mali, showing a UN peacekeeping convoy with armoured vehicles on patrol at a undisclosed location in Mali, 27 March 2019. EFE/EPA/MINUSMA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least 18 Malian soldiers were killed in an attack on an army barracks near the border between Mali and Mauritania, local police told EFE on Sunday.

The attack took place in the southwestern town of Guire, about 500 kilometers (310 miles) north of the capital of Bamako, at around 5 am local time and was carried out by a group of heavily armed attackers who then fled the scene.