Rohingya refugees return to their tents after collecting relief goods near Balukhali camp, Ukhiya in Coxsbazar, Bangladesh, Nov. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

An overview of the extended camps for the newly arrived Rohingya refugees at Kutupalong in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees walk through water in a paddy field at Bangladesh's border as they flee from Budichong, Myanmar, after crossing the Naf river, Bangladesh, Oct. 09, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

At least 18 Rohingyas, including five children, were arrested in northeastern India for entering the country illegally after crossing over from neighboring Bangladesh, the police said Friday.

The Rohingyas were arrested on Thursday in Tripura and will be produced before a court on Friday for entering the country without documents, in violation of the Foreigners Act, district police chief Krishnendu Chakraborty told EFE.