A handout video grab made from Iranian state TV (IRIB) shows flames and smoke rising as rescuers work around the site of bus collision with a tanker on a road between Kashan and Natanz, south Eastern, Iran, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/IRIB TV HANDOUT

At least 19 people died and 27 were wounded in a collision overnight involving a passenger bus and diesel tanker truck in central Iran, official sources said Tuesday.

Many of the bodies had been burned, making the dead difficult to identify, according to the head of traffic management for the nearby city of Natanz, as cited in the semi-official ISNA news agency.