Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a suicide bombing in Jalalabad, on Sunday, July 1. EFE/EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani make remarks during a visit to Jalalabad on Sunday, July 1. EFE/EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Nineteen people were killed and 21 others wounded Sunday in a suicide attack that coincided with a visit to the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad by President Ashraf Ghani, an official told EFE.

Ghani was not hurt in the incident.