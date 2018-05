Syrian soldiers patrol in al-Jourah neighborhood after it was recaptured from Islamic State militants in the south of Damascus, Syria, on April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

At least 19 Syrian government forces were killed fighting the Islamic State terror organization over the past 24 hours in an attempt to capture the last IS-held enclaves in the southern outskirts of Damascus, a United Kingdom-based war monitor reported Saturday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the fighting had been taking place since Friday around the IS-controlled Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk and in the adjacent neighborhoods of al-Hajar al-Aswad and al-Tadamon.