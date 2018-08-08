(FILE) People participate in a march in favor of the doctors dismissed by the government of President Daniel Ortega in Managua, Nicaragua, Aug. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

The government of Nicaragua said on Tuesday that 197 people died during the anti-government protests that have gripped the country since Apr. 18, and accused humanitarian agencies of political purposes to manipulate the death toll, which according to them was between 265-488 people.

"Human rights organizations - national and international ones - continue to manipulate for political purposes the data of people who died due to various causes, making them appear as if they were all caused in the context of the attempted coup d'état," said Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada.