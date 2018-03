Volunteers of the Syrian Red Crescent stand near trucks carrying humanitarian aid before heading to Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria, on March 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Red Cross vehicles, part of a humanitarian aid convoy, drive on its way to Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria, on March 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

A Syrian Red Crescent truck, part of a humanitarian aid convoy, is seen through a hole in glass as it drives on its way to Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria, on March 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

A humanitarian aid convoy on Monday entered for the first time in over two weeks the besieged rebel-held area of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Syria's capital, following intensified bombing by government forces that has killed over 700 people.

The convoy successfully arrived in Douma, the largest city in the Eastern Ghouta region, with 46 truckloads of health and food supplies, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Syria said on Twitter.