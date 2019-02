Aid workers wash their hands in front of a clinic to avoid Ebola infection in Mbandaka, north-western Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has announced it has registered the first case of Ebola in over three weeks in the northeast of the African country.

The new case detected in the northeastern city of Beni, one the urban centers affected most by the virus, came about after the patient was exposed to bodily fluids of a person who had recovered from the epidemic, according to the most recent report by the Health Ministry.