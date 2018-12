Georgia's new President Salome Zurabishvili takes the oath during her inauguration ceremony in Telavi, some 120km from Tbilisi, Georgia, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/IRAKLI GEDENIDZE

Supporters of former Georgian opposition presidential candidate Grigol Vashadze clash with police officers during a protest rally outside Telavi, some 120km from Tbilisi, Georgia, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Georgia's new President Salome Zurabishvili arrives to take the oath during her inauguration ceremony in Telavi, some 120km from Tbilisi, Georgia, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/IRAKLI GEDENIDZE

Georgia's first female president was sworn in on Sunday amid protests from opposition groups, who accuse authorities of falsifying elections results in her favor.

With a hand on the Constitution and dressed in red and white, the colors of the Georgian national flag, French-born Salomé Zurabishvili took oath in the city of Telavi, located some 120 kilometers (74 miles) northeast of the capital Tbilisi.