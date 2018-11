A Kenyan security officer walks next to animal figures made from molded waste flip-flop sandals collected from the oceans, during the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta (C), President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (L) and President of Seychelles Danny Faure (R) walk together after officially opening the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

The Sustainable Blue Economy Conference, the world's first forum that focuses on the ecological and sustainable use of marine resources, launched Monday in the Kenyan capital with over 17,000 experts from 184 countries.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta welcomed the participants, stressing the ambition of a blue economy presents huge economic prospects, but that its sustainable implementation is a challenge.