Fans of Indian director and actor Rajinikanth spray milk as they celebrates the release of his long awaited film '2.0' at a theater in Mumbai, India, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Fans of Indian director and actor Rajinikanth react to his appearance on the screen while watching his movie '2.0' at a theater hall in Mumbai, India, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI "2.0", India's costliest ever movie, hits theatres

epa07196819 A person sprays milk as they celebrate the release Indian director and actor Rajinikanth's long awaited film '2.0' in Mumbai, India, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

India's $78-million movie "2.0", the most expensive film ever made in the South Asian country, was released on Thursday amid rave reviews for the sci-fi thriller in which cellphones turn on humans.

The much-awaited film, which stars Tamil actor Rajinikanth in the lead role, was released at some 10,500 screens across the world.