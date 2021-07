A health worker takes a break during a 24-hour vaccination event at the Amazonia Arena and Convention Center in Manaus, Brazil, on Wednesday, 30 June 2021. EFE/Raphael Alves

A health worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a motorist at the Amazonia Arena and Convention Center in Manaus, Brazil, on Wednesday, 30 June 2021. EFE/Raphael Alves

Brazilians have become accustomed to seeing 2,000 of their fellow citizens die every day from Covid-19 and will not submit to additional lockdowns or restriction aimed at containing the pandemic, one of the country's top public health officials said Wednesday.

"We are experiencing a moment of exhaustion of society, which naturalizes the deaths, even though they are at an elevated level," Carlos Lula, chair of the council of the health secretaries of Brazil's 27 states, told Efe.