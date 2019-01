Some of 969 members of a caravan of largely Honduran migrants are seen after entering Mexico from Guatemala on Jan. 18, 2019, and lining up to obtain the ID cards that will allow them to stay in the country legally for one year. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Pardo

Some of the more than 2,000 members of a caravan of migrants trying to reach the United States are seen after entering Mexico from Guatemala on Jan. 18, 2019, and after refusing to register at the border as Mexican migration authorities require. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Pardo

Some of the more than 2,000 members of a caravan of migrants trying to reach the United States are seen after entering Mexico from Guatemala on Jan. 18, 2019, and after refusing to register at the border as Mexican migration authorities require. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Pardo

More than 2,000 members of a caravan of migrants trying to reach the United States entered Mexico from Guatemala over the past few hours by the international bridge, but without registering at the border as the authorities here require.

Those members of this new caravan entered at around 4:00 am by the Rodolfo Robles Valverde International Bridge at the border town of Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, without accepting the rather accommodating rules of entry that Mexico offers migrants.