An 18-year-old man from Nepal was recognized as the shortest living teenager on the planet by the Guinness World Records on Tuesday.
Eighteen-year-old Dor Bahadur Khapangi poses with Guinness World Records certificate after he was acknowledged as the world's shortest person, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 24 May 2022. EFE/EPA/PRABIN RANABHAT
Eighteen-year-old Dor Bahadur Khapangi (R) poses with his elder brother Nar Bahadur Khapangi Magar before he was acknowledged by Guinness World Records as the world's shortest person, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 24 May 2022. EFE/EPA/PRABIN RANABHAT