Eighteen-year-old Dor Bahadur Khapangi poses with Guinness World Records certificate after he was acknowledged as the world's shortest person, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 24 May 2022. EFE/EPA/PRABIN RANABHAT

Eighteen-year-old Dor Bahadur Khapangi (R) poses with his elder brother Nar Bahadur Khapangi Magar before he was acknowledged by Guinness World Records as the world's shortest person, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 24 May 2022. EFE/EPA/PRABIN RANABHAT