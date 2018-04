A Colombian police officer check the contents of several sacks of marijuana in Medellin, Colombia, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Colombian police seized more than two tons of marijuana being transported in a truck traveling in the northwestern province of Antioquia, authorities said Wednesday.

The 2,300 kilograms (5,000 pounds) of marijuana - which authorities said came from the southwestern province of Valle del Cauca and were intended for distribution in Medellin and neighboring cities - were wrapped in 73 separate packages concealed among powder detergent and grease.