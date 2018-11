(FILE) - Japan's Emperor Akihito (R), accompanied by Crown Prince Naruhito, waves to well-wishers celebrating his 83rd birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 23, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

(FILE) Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito attends a ceremony to launch a light-show projected on the Eiffel Tower honoring Japan, during his official visit in Paris, France, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Some 2,600 guests will be attending Prince Naruhito's coronation ceremony as emperor of Japan on Oct. 22, 2019, six months after his father, Akihito, abdicates the throne, the government said Tuesday.

The number of guests, announced on Tuesday by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe-led committee that is responsible for organizing ceremonies related to the abdication and imperial succession, is 800 less than the invitees at Akihito's coronation in 1990.