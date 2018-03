A Chinese young girl rests on her luggage as she waits to enter the Beijing Railway Station to catch her train home on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival in Beijing, China, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A total of 2.97 billion journeys were made this year during China's 40-day holiday period celebrating the Spring Festival, which marks the Lunar New Year, the Chinese transport ministry reported on Tuesday.

The Spring Festival, known as "Chunyun", started 15 days ahead of New Year's day on Feb. 16 and ended on Monday.