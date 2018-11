A Filipino soldier inspects a firearm during a ceremonial destruction of weapons confiscated from pro-Islamic State group siege in Marawi, inside a military camp in Taguig city, south of Manila, Philippines, Dec 13, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Two suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) terror organization in the Philippines were killed in a clash on Monday with the security forces on Mindanao island, in the southern part of the country.

The incident occurred in Sultan Kudarat province's Tacurong locality, 966 kilometers (600 miles) southeast of Manila.