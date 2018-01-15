Undated photo provided by the Puebla state Attorney General's Office (PGJEP) on Jan. 15, 2018 shows Pablo Daniel N. (L) and Cristian N. (R), arrested in Chalco, Mexico state, for the murder three months ago of the mayor of the central Mexican town of Huitzilan de Serdan. EPA-EFE/PGJEP

Two men were arrested for the murder three months ago of the mayor of the central Mexican town of Huitzilan de Serdan, the Puebla state Attorney General's Office said Monday.

Mayor Manuel Hernandez Pasio and his bodyguard were killed in October.