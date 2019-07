Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Yajaira Forero holds a press conference in Caracas on Monday, July 1, to denounce the death in custody of navy Lt. Cmdr. Rafael Acosta Arevalo. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Venezuelan soldiers prevent people from gathering outside army headquarters in Caracas on Monday, July 1, to mark the death in custody of navy Lt. Cmdr. Rafael Acosta Arevalo. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña R.

Two members of Venezuela's militarized national police have been detained in connection with the death in custody of a naval officer accused of involvement in a plot to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro and topple the oil-rich nation's leftist government, the Supreme Court said Monday.

Lt. Estiben Jose Zarate Zoto, 22, and Sgt. Ascanio Antonio Tarascio Mejia, 23, will be held without bail on suspicion of homicide in the death of Lt. Cmdr. Rafael Acosta Arevalo.