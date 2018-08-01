Several masked Spanish Civil Guard officers take part in a raid against a Jihad supporters cell, allegedly focused on attracting people in Barcelona and Tarragona regions, in Mataro, Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Aug 1, 2018EFE-EPA/Quique Garcia

A masked Spanish Civil Guard officer (L) escorts a defendant (2-L) after he was arrested during a raid against a Jihad supporters cell, allegedly focused on attracting people in Barcelona and Tarragona regions, in Mataro, Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Aug 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/Quique Garcia

Spanish police have raided addresses in the northeastern city of Mataro and arrested two persons on suspicion of allegedly forming part of a terror cell dedicated to the recruitment and radicalization of individuals willing to travel to areas of conflict in the Middle East and join terrorist groups, a statement said Wednesday.

The raids were carried out by specialists units of the armed Civil Guard Information Service and were triggered by an investigation that began toward the end of 2015 with the cooperation of police services from several countries that had detected Internet activity by several individuals who used propaganda linked to terror groups.