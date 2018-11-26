People walk through debris at the scene of a car bomb explosion near a market in Mogadishu, Somalia, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

A security officer walks through wreckage at the scene of a car bomb explosion near a market in Mogadishu, Somalia, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Two separate bomb attacks took place in Somalia on Monday, killing a prominent Islamic cleric and 17 others at his home in the northern city of Galkayo and destroying a market in the capital Mogadishu, killing at least 8 people, security and medical sources said.

Abdiweli Ali Elmi Yare, a prominent Sufi scholar known for his harsh criticism of the Somali terror group al-Shabaab, was killed in the bombing along with several followers, his wife and three of his children, a security official told EFE.