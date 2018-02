A handout photo made available by Taiwan Military News Agency shows soldiers removing debris near a damaged building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, on Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/TAIWAN MILITARY NEWS AGENCY / HANDOUT

Search and rescue teams in Taiwan Saturday pulled out two bodies of five members of a Chinese family who remain trapped after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the city of Hualien in Taiwan, raising the number of fatalities to 14, the Emergency Operation Center said.

The rescue mission to free the family that was staying at the Meilun Hotel, part of the Yun Men Tsui Ti building, has been hindered due to severe damage caused to the building, bad weather, and continuous aftershocks.