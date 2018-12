A handout photograph released by Omniun Cultural civil society shows Catalan jailed pro-independence leaders (L to R) Jordi Sanchez, Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Turull, Joaquim Forn, Jordi Cuixart, Josep Rull and Raul Romeva as they pose at the courtyard of the prison of Lledoners in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA/OMNIUM CULTURAL HANDOUT

Two Catalan separatist leaders who have spent the last year in jail have decided to begin a hunger strike to protest their plight, Spanish authorities said Saturday.

Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Turull informed prison authorities at Barcelona's Lledoners jail early Saturday of their decision, prison sources said.