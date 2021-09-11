Pantelleria (Italy), 10/09/2021.- A handout photo made available by CIVIL PROTECTION PRESS OFFICE shows The damages caused by the tornado that hit Pantelleria, Sicily, southern Italy, 10 September 2021. A tornado that hit the island of Pantelleria caused, according to the rescuers, the death of two people and the injury of nine others. Searches for any missing persons are still ongoing. The tornado hit at least ten cars in full force. ANSA/ CIVIL PROTECTION PRESS OFFICE +++ ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING +++ (Italia) EFE/EPA/CIVIL PROTECTION PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE ATTENTION EDITORS: CAR PLATES PIXELATED AT SOURCE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

