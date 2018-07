A group of people participates in a commemorative activity on the 'tactical retreat' of the Sandinistas in Masaya, Nicaragua, Jul 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

Two people died Friday in the Nicaraguan city of Masaya, according to a human rights organization, in clashes between protesters and security forces following a speech by the president.

The city has become the symbol of the popular uprising against President Daniel Ortega.