Chicago police reported on Nov. 19, 2018, that "several" people had been wounded in a shooting at a local hospital and later reports said that two people were dead and four injured. EFE-EPA/File

Two people died and several were wounded in a shooting at a Chicago hospital on Monday, according to local media reports citing police.

One of the dead is the shooter, according to the reports, and a police officer is among the victims, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter.