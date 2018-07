University students are greeted by their families and friends after leaving the church where they had sought refuge and where, on July 14, 2018, at least two students died and two more were wounded Saturday when a police unit attacked them. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torre

Two university students kiss after leavng the church where they had sought refuge and where, on July 14, 2018, at least two students died and two more were wounded Saturday when a police unit attacked them. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

Nicaraguan Cardinal Leopoldo Jose Brenes (c.) tells reporters on July 14, 2018, that at least two university students died and two were wounded Saturday in an armed attack by a police unit against a Managua church where they were seeking refuge. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

At least two people died and two were wounded Saturday in an armed attack by a police unit against university students seeking refuge in a Managua church, Nicaraguan Cardinal Leopoldo Jose Brenes announced.

"Unfortunately, two young people lost their lives this morning and another two were wounded," Brenes, who is also the archbishop of Managua, told a press conference.