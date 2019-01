A Russian Tupolev Tu-22 Strategic Bomber flies over Moscow's Kremlin during the Victory Day parade on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016 (reissued 22 January 2019). EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Two crew members of a Russian supersonic bomber have died and two others were injured when their aircraft crash-landed in the northwestern Murmansk region, the country's defense ministry press service said on Tuesday.

The Tupolev Tu-22M3 strategic long-range bomber, which can carry nuclear weapons, had been taking part in a conventional exercise mission when the accident took place at around 1.40pm local time, a statement said.