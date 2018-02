Ecuadoran Policemen remove the corpse of one of the victims of a plane accident at the Jose Joaquin de Olmedo airport in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcos Pin

Ecuadoran Policemen remove the corpse of one of the victims of a plane accident at the Jose Joaquin de Olmedo airport in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcos Pin

Ecuadoran Policemen remove the corpse of one of the victims of a plane accident at the Jose Joaquin de Olmedo airport in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcos Pin

Two people were killed when they fell from the landing gear of a plane that took off Monday from Jose Joaquin de Olmedo Airport in Guayaquil, a city in southwestern Ecuador, police said.

The runway and the airport were closed temporarily while police investigated the accident.