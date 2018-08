View of the overpass over a highway near Bologna, Italy, where a tanker truck exploded on Aug. 6, 2018, killing at least two people and injuring about 70. EFE-EPA/ Giorgio Benvenuti

Sequence of video-capture photos provided by Italy's Highway Service showing the deadly explosion of a tanker truck on a highway near Bologna on Aug. 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Autostrade / Editorial Use Only / No Sales / Best Quality Available

Photo provided by Italy's Vigili del Fuoco service showing several charred vehicles in a parking lot near the site of a deadly tanker-truck explosion on a highway near Bologna on Aug. 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Vigili Del Fuoco / Best Quality Available/ Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

At least two people were killed and nearly 70 others were injured Monday when a tanker truck transporting flammable materials rear-ended another vehicle and exploded in the northern Italian city of Bologna, authorities said.

The initial blast triggered a series of explosions among cars in a nearby parking lot and led to the partial collapse of a highway overpass.