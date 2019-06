A view of an appliance store in Tegucigalpa on Thursday, June 20, following a night of protests, vandalism and looting in the Honduran capital. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

A security guard at a fast-food restaurant in Tegucigalpa cleans up the damage on Thursday, June 20, after a night of protests, vandalism and looting in the Honduran capital. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Staff at Tegucigalpa city hall remove rubble on Thursday, June 20, after a night of protests, vandalism and looting in the Honduran capital. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Violence surrounding anti-government protests here in the Honduran capital left two people dead and a score of others injured, a spokesperson for the country's largest hospital said Thursday.

More than twenty people were brought to the Tegucigalpa Teaching Hospital late Wednesday with injuries and two of them died overnight, Julieth Chavarria told reporters.