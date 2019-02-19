A man being chased by police detonated explosives near Cairo's Al-Azhar Mosque, killing himself and two of the officers, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said Monday.
Three other police were wounded in the blast, which occurred at around 9.00 pm.
An ambulance arrives at the scene where a suspect fleeing police detonated explosives in Cairo on Monday, Feb. 18. EFE-EPA/Khaled Elfiqi
A body lies on the ground at the scene of a suicide bombing in Cairo on Monday, Feb. 18. EFE-EPA/ Khaled Elfiqi
Egyptian police try to secure the scene of a suicide bombing in Cairo on Monday, Feb. 18. EFE-EPA/Khaled Elfiqi
