Egyptian police try to secure the scene of a suicide bombing in Cairo on Monday, Feb. 18. EFE-EPA/Khaled Elfiqi

A body lies on the ground at the scene of a suicide bombing in Cairo on Monday, Feb. 18. EFE-EPA/ Khaled Elfiqi

An ambulance arrives at the scene where a suspect fleeing police detonated explosives in Cairo on Monday, Feb. 18. EFE-EPA/Khaled Elfiqi

A man being chased by police detonated explosives near Cairo's Al-Azhar Mosque, killing himself and two of the officers, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said Monday.

Three other police were wounded in the blast, which occurred at around 9.00 pm.