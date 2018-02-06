Exteriorview of Swiss phramaceutical giant, Novartis HQ in Athens, Greece, Jan 4, 2017. Corruption prosecutors raided the offices of Novartis several days earlier as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations that Novartis bribed doctors and public officials.EFE-EPA (FILE)/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

Two former Greek prime ministers and eight ex-cabinet ministers were named in a list to be handed over to the national parliament on Tuesday by Greece's anti-corruption prosecutor due to their alleged involvement in a corruption scheme involving a Swiss pharmaceutical multinational.

The scandal involving Switzerland's Novartis pharmaceutical corporation erupted in 2016 when two of its former top executives based in Greece informed United States authorities of the corporation's illegal activities in Greece aimed at promoting its products.