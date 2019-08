A combo shows former Major League Baseball (MLB) players Octavio Dotel (L) and Luis Castillo who allegedly belonged to a a large drug trafficking ring dismantled on Aug. 20, 2019, by authorities in the Dominican Republic. EPA-EFE FILE/

A soldier guards the house in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Aug. 20, 2019, of Cesar Emilio Peralta, the suspected leader of a large drug trafficking ring that was dismantled by authorities. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Authorities have dismantled a large drug trafficking ring in the Dominican Republic whose members included former Major League Baseball (MLB) players Octavio Dotel and Luis Castillo, Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez said Tuesday.

The 45-year-old Dotel, who pitched for a then-record 13 different MLB teams in his career, has already been arrested, Rodriguez said in a press conference.