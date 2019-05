Businessman Jesus Garcia lays on the floor after getting shot, in Cuernavaca, Mexico, 08 May 2019. Garcia died and three others were wounded in a shooting that occured as street vendors protested in Cuernavaca. EPA/Tony Rivera

A suspect in the killing of Jesus Garcia is detained after attempting to escape following a shooting, in Cuernavaca, Mexico, May 8 2019. One died and three were wounded in a shooting that occurred as street vendors protested in Cuernavaca. EPA-EFE/Tony Rivera

Two people were killed and two others wounded Wednesday as the result of a shooting attack on a demonstration by street merchants here in the capital of the central Mexican state of Morelos.

The protesters, all members of the Mexico Workers Confederation (CTM), blocked streets around the state government building in Cuernavaca's main square to demand they be included in talks to regularize street vending in the city's historic district.