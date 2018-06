Police cordon off the scene where six people were shot on Monday, June 18, in Malmo, Sweden. EFE-EPA/Johan Nilsson/TT SWEDEN OUT

Police search the scene after six people were shot outside an Internet cafe in Malmo, Sweden, on Monday, June 18. EFE-EPA/Johan Nilsson/TT SWEDEN OUT

Two people are dead after one or more assailants armed with automatic weapons opened fire at people outside an Internet cafe in the southern city of Malmoe, Swedish police said Monday.

Six people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and two of them died within hours.