A Filipino Navy boat arrives at a port after patrolling waters off the coast of Sulu province in Southern Philippines, May 8, 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/BEN HAJAN

The Indonesian Government said Saturday that two fishermen kidnapped by the Filipino terror group Abu Sayyaf, which pledges loyalty to the Islamic State terror organization, have been released.

The fishermen, identified as La Utu bin Raali and La Hadi bin La Adi, were released on Friday on the island of Sulu, located in the southern Philippines, following an ordeal that began in Nov. 2016 when they were abducted in waters of Malaysia.