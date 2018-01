A plume of smoke rises into the sky above New York's Trump Tower on Jan. 8, 2018, after an electrical fire broke out on the roof of the luxury high rise. EFE/Collin Curran

New York City Fire Department trucks parked outside Trump Tower after an electrical fire broke out on the roof of the luxury Fifth Avenue high rise on Jan. 8, 2018. EFE/Justin Lane

At least two people were slightly injured when an electrical fire broke out Monday on the roof of New York's Trump Tower, the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 7:00 am at the iconic Fifth Avenue luxury tower, which was built by President Donald Trump.