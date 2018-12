2 injured in Greece as device explodes near church in upscale part of Athens

Two people were injured as an explosive device detonated in front of a church in a wealthy quarter of central Athens on Thursday, police said.

The bomb, believed to be a homemade device, was inside a metal box and was discovered by a worker at the church of Agios Dionysios in the central district of Kolonaki as he was about to open the temple, the public TV channel of ERT said in a broadcast, citing a church source.