Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard near the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket stadium, the main venue of India Republic Day celebration in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri Muslim protesters throw stones at police during clashes in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Pro-independence leaders of India-administered Kashmir Monday called for a shutdown in the valley after at least two insurgents and four civilians were killed during a shootout at an army mobile checkpoint.

The shootout took place Sunday night in south Kashmir's Shopian district, after an insurgent opened fire on the post from a vehicle in which he was traveling with three others, a Kashmiri police spokesperson told EFE.