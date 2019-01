A file picture made available on Oct. 20, 2008 shows Afghan soldiers accompanying a US Human Affairs team (not pictured) in the town of Kariz in Faryab province northwestern Afghanistan, Oct. 18, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

At least 29 Taliban fighters, including two Iranians, have been killed in operations and airstrikes by Afghan forces in Faryab province in northern Afghanistan, the military confirmed on Wednesday.

The operation, which took place on Tuesday, marks the first instance that Iranian citizens have been officially found fighting in Taliban ranks.